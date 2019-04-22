HOUSTON — At least one person, a child, was hurt in a fiery crash on I-10 East early Monday, the Houston Police Department has confirmed.

The child's condition was not immediately known.

The wreck happened shortly before 5 a.m., according to Houston TranStar. The crash briefly caused all eastbound lanes of I-10 East to be closed near Normandy. The freeway reopened at about 5:30 a.m.

KHOU 11 viewer Sherri Williams sent in video of the burning car.

Police say three vehicles collided, resulting in the fire.

Map: View Houston traffic incidents

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM