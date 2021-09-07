Child among 3 killed in wrong-way crash in Fort Bend County; Westpark Tollway closed westbound

Deputies believe a man was driving in the wrong direction on the Westpark Tollway when the wreck happened.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Three people, including a young child, are dead following a wrong-way crash on the Westpark Tollway, Fort Bend County officials said early Friday morning.

As of 6:15 a.m., all westbound lanes of the tollway remained closed at FM 1464 near George Bush Park.

According to the Community VFD, the two-vehicle crash happened just after 1 a.m.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office believes a 31-year-old man was traveling in the wrong direction on the tollway when he hit a woman's SUV head-on. Both vehicles then caught fire, and the drivers died at the scene.

A two-year-old child who was in the man's vehicle, believed to be his nephew, was not in a car seat, deputies said. The child was airlifted to the hospital and also later died, KHOU 11's Michelle Choi reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH CAR FIRE - TRIPLE FATALITY - WESTPARK TOLLWAY @ FM1464



One child transported by Life Fight who later succumbed to injuries. Drivers of both vehicles deceased on scene.



MEDIA CONTACT

Public Information Officer Kris Parrent

(317) 414-3637#HouNews pic.twitter.com/vMnLxEjiDP — Community VFD (@CommunityVFD) July 9, 2021

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is still working the scene.

Currently, no names have been released.