Child among 3 killed in wrong-way crash in Fort Bend County; Westpark Tollway closed westbound

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Three people, including a young child, are dead following a wrong-way crash on the Westpark Tollway, Fort Bend County officials said early Friday morning.
As of 6:15 a.m., all westbound lanes of the tollway remained closed at FM 1464 near George Bush Park.
According to the Community VFD, the two-vehicle crash happened just after 1 a.m.
The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office believes a 31-year-old man was traveling in the wrong direction on the tollway when he hit a woman's SUV head-on. Both vehicles then caught fire, and the drivers died at the scene.
A two-year-old child who was in the man's vehicle, believed to be his nephew, was not in a car seat, deputies said. The child was airlifted to the hospital and also later died, KHOU 11's Michelle Choi reported.
The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is still working the scene.
Currently, no names have been released.