HOUSTON — Firefighters freed an adult and a child from a fiery crash on I-10 East early Monday, Houston police tell KHOU 11 News.

Their conditions were not immediately known.

The wreck happened shortly before 5 a.m., according to Houston TranStar. The crash briefly caused all eastbound lanes of I-10 East to be closed near Normandy. The freeway reopened at about 5:30 a.m.

KHOU 11 viewer Sherri Williams sent in video of the burning car. At this time it appears only one vehicle was involved.

