The suspect was taken into custody, and no injuries were reported.

HOUSTON — A chase with Houston police officers ended with the suspect crashing under the Katy Freeway late Sunday.

Police were reportedly chasing a red pickup truck that refused to pull over in the 1200 block of Crosstimbers after 10 p.m.

Police reported the driver got onto I-45 heading southbound exiting into the downtown area. He then got back onto I-45 heading northbound and went westbound on I-10.

The driver eventually exited and crashed under the freeway at Bingle. He was taken into custody.

Police reported there was a child and woman in the truck as well, but there were no injuries.