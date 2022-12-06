Bush Airport making changes to help with traffic congestion as expansion continues

It’s been a traffic nightmare at George Bush Airport for the last few months. The Houston Airport System promised some changes that will cut down on congestion.

HOUSTON — It’s been a traffic nightmare at George Bush Intercontinental Airport for the last few months.

In videos posted to social media, people have been seen getting out of their cars with luggage and walking to their terminal.

It's happening as a billion-dollar expansion project continues at the airport but the Houston Airport System promised some changes that will cut down on traffic in the coming weeks.

"They are doing some construction here so I think they have all that blocked off. They are making people go into the other lanes," one driver said.

Last week, HAS said Terminal E opened up one more lane in the arrivals area.

Some rideshare drivers think it helped a bit.

"Actually, yes, but the entrance is still long," one rideshare driver said.

More changes are coming in July. On the first of the month, they will reopen the departure ramp in Terminal C. They said that will allow for improved traffic flow. Then, on July 15, they will remove another temporary detour which will also help with the traffic issues.

And, in November, the construction for an early bag storage will be completed and they said it will open lanes on South Terminal Road.

"It wasn’t that bad, like, maybe three minutes. If you follow the rules ... if you stay in the lane ... you follow people they are telling you ... five minutes," another driver said.

But, again, they want to warn travelers during of those peak hours between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. to make sure you have plenty of time to get to your flight. Some days they have more passengers traveling through the airport.

"It's hit or miss depending on the flights departing and 'cause they all have to take the same entrance and exit," another rideshare driver said.