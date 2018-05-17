HOUSTON – A bridge closure due to buckling is expected to cause quite a problem for motorists in northeast Houston Thursday.

The buckling was discovered overnight on the Wallisville Road bridge over Greens Bayou. Crews are out at the scene working to repair the damage.

Right now, they're keeping people completely of the road.

Drivers are encouraged to use Maxey Road, Normandy Street, or Uvalde Road as alternate routes. KHOU 11 Traffic Reporter Darby Douglas says to expect Woodforest to be much more crowded than normal.

This closure will be until further notice due to bridge erosion. Look for Woodforest to be much more crowded than normal. #KHOUtraffic pic.twitter.com/6o5H5ZLpB8 — Darby Douglas (@DarbyKHOU) May 17, 2018

Authorities said they will give a few exceptions to folks needing access to businesses and schools west of Normandy Road, but they are being super selective with who they let down Wallisville.

There is no word on a timeline for this road to be repaired, but in the meantime, they're asking motorists to avoid the area.

