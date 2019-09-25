HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — More bad news overnight for drivers trying to avoid the I-10 closure, which is still partially in effect at the San Jacinto River.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said a big rig struck a cow on Highway 90 at Mercury Drive. The crash caused the truck to lose a load of wood, which struck a passing car.

The incident happened at about 1 a.m. Wednesday. As of 4:32 a.m. all lanes remained blocked in both directions as of 4:30 a.m.

There were no injuries reported, although the cow did not survive.

Deputies said this will impact those drivers seeking alternate routes from the I-10 closure, which was caused by a barge strike last week.

There’s no timeline as to when Highway 90 will reopen. Drivers are advised to use I-10 East and Beltway 8 instead.

RELATED: Two eastbound lanes now open on I-10 bridge at San Jacinto River

At this time two eastbound lanes are open again at the San Jacinto River. Westbound lanes are still blocked but should reopen sometime Wednesday morning.

Watch #HTownRush for live updates.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM