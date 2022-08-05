TRAFFIC ALERT: Driver rescued after big rig rolls over on Beltway 8 WB near Veterans Memorial

The driver of the 18-wheeler appeared to hit the toll plaza and flipped over onto the right shoulder.

HOUSTON — A driver had to be rescued after a big rig rollover on the westbound lanes of Beltway 8 near Veterans Memorial.

The crash happened just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning in north Houston.

No other injuries have been reported in the crash and we're told the driver of the big rig is okay.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated, but we're told the driver of the 18-wheeler may have clipped a toll booth, causing the big rig rollover and lose its load.

Two lanes are currently blocked as the Harris County Hazmat Team works to clear fresh fruit and diesel fuel from the scene.

