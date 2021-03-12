Traffic Alert: Big rig engulfed in flames heading inbound on Hardy Toll Road | All lanes blocked

Houston police say the toll road is closed near Aldine Bender. No word on injuries.

HOUSTON — Firefighters are battling a big rig engulfed in flames following a crash on the Hardy Toll Road.

Houston police report that the fire has all lanes heading south blocked near Aldine Bender.

This happened around 5:30 a.m. according to Houston Transtar. KHOU 11 News has a crew at the scene to gather more information.

At this point, we don't know how the wreck happened or if there are any injuries.

Watch KHOU 11 traffic expert Jennifer Reyna for the latest on #HTownRush.