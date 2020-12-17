Big rig falls from Highway 290 overpass, critically injuring driver

CYPRESS, Texas — A big rig driver was critically hurt when their vehicle fell from an overpass in the Cypress area early Thursday morning, tweeted the Cy-Fair Fire Department.
The crash happened before 6 a.m. at the Grand Parkway/99 interchange.
Firefighters arrived at the scene to find a tractor trailer fell off the overpass and crashed cab first in a grassy area along the freeway below.
The adult male in the truck was trapped and had to be rescued. He was then taken to the hospital in critical condition.
There’s no word on what caused the wreck.
As of 6:45 a.m. there were delays on Highway 290 heading westbound.