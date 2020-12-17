Big rig falls from Highway 290 overpass, critically injuring driver

As of 6:45 a.m. there were still delays westbound at Grand Parkway.

CYPRESS, Texas — A big rig driver was critically hurt when their vehicle fell from an overpass in the Cypress area early Thursday morning, tweeted the Cy-Fair Fire Department.

The crash happened before 6 a.m. at the Grand Parkway/99 interchange.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find a tractor trailer fell off the overpass and crashed cab first in a grassy area along the freeway below.

Crews respond to an MVA w/ entrapment on US 290/ SH 99 involving a tractor trailer that reportedly fell off the overpass.



Fire crews extricated an adult male who was trapped inside and EMS transported the patient in critical condition.



Photo: Capt. Daniel Arizpe, PIO#hounews pic.twitter.com/5nRHf8CA56 — Cy-Fair Fire Department (@cyfairfd) December 17, 2020

There’s no word on what caused the wreck.