The debris also struck an HPD patrol unit on the ramp. Luckily, the officer was not injured.

HOUSTON — A jackknifed big rig crash has the Katy Freeway closed heading east near Patterson Street Tuesday morning.

The big rig appears to have struck and damaged the concrete barrier sending debris across multiple lanes. The debris also struck a Houston police patrol unit along the ramp.

Police said the officer was not injured by the flying concrete.

Traffic is being diverted onto Heights Boulevard.