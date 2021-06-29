Bicyclist struck, killed on dark stretch of road in northwest Harris County

No charges are expected in the case.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man in a pickup struck and killed a bicyclist along a roadway in northwest Harris County early Tuesday morning, deputies said.

The incident happened at about 1:30 a.m. in the 8600 block of W. Little York.

Deputies said the cyclist was on the left side of the road instead of the right, and the driver of the pickup did not see them. The rider died at the scene.

The pickup driver pulled over and spoke with deputies.

The cyclist’s name was not immediately released.