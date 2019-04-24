HOUSTON — The drive home along the Southwest Freeway will likely take a little long Wednesday, especially if you are already stuck in the traffic.

Just before 2:30 Wednesday afternoon a backhoe, helping a utility crew install underground lines, got wedged under the Alabama Street overpass.

Houston Firefighters tell KHOU 11 News, as a precaution several inbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway, near the 288 interchange, have been shutdown.

The utility crew is waiting for another tractor to come and tug the wedged backhoe out.

It's unclear how long it will be before lanes reopen.

Transtar cameras show traffic backed up all the way to Shephard Drive.

If you usually take this way home from work, you may want to find an alternate route.

