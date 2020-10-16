Audi driver survives flying off Katy Freeway, falling 45 feet into bayou below

Both a man and woman inside the car were taken to the hospital to get checked out but somehow escaped serious injuries.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a crash that sent a car flying into a bayou upside down early Friday morning.

It happened along the Katy Freeway at about 12:30 a.m., police said. It appeared a white Audi car left the Katy Freeway frontage road and went through two fences before flying about 45 feet into the bayou.

A woman managed to get out and made her way up to the frontage road where she met responding firefighters. A man who was inside the car was a little further down, still near the vehicle.

Both were taken to the hospital to get checked out but somehow escaped serious injuries.