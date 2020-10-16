Audi driver survives flying off Katy Freeway, falling 45 feet into bayou below

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a crash that sent a car flying into a bayou upside down early Friday morning.
It happened along the Katy Freeway at about 12:30 a.m., police said. It appeared a white Audi car left the Katy Freeway frontage road and went through two fences before flying about 45 feet into the bayou.
A woman managed to get out and made her way up to the frontage road where she met responding firefighters. A man who was inside the car was a little further down, still near the vehicle.
Both were taken to the hospital to get checked out but somehow escaped serious injuries.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing. No charges or names have been released.