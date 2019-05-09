CYPRESS, Texas — Construction along Highway 290, or the Northwest Freeway, has been as reliable as the Houston heat for nearly a decade.

"And now we have this new problem," said Rachel Bowers, who works at Henry Hudson’s Pub.

The longtime business has a front row seat to the latest, and supposedly last, phase of the Highway 290 project, which began Wednesday night.

It includes demolishing the existing bridge that takes Highway 6 over Hempstead Road and a railroad track.

A new flyover, part of which is already taking shape, will replace it and continue over 290 onto FM 1960.

"We’re just trying to be positive and optimistic about everything,” said Bowers.

Some or all of Highway 6 along this stretch near 290, in addition to frontage roads and some exits, will experience total closures during the work.

The Highway 6 flyover will eventually bypass several intersections where traffic is currently required to stop.

"We do anticipate that we should be done by late 2020," said TxDOT spokesperson Deidrea George. "So, it is a 15 to 16 month closure.”

Businesses, who’ve already experienced the impact of the 290 project over the years, were kept in the loop about the new closures.

"Access to those businesses will be limited," said George. "They will have to go a different way, the back way, to access those businesses." "But we’re making sure that no businesses will be cut off completely.”

Everyone impacted hopes to benefit in the long run once this long road project is finally done.

"We’re growing out here," said Bowers. "So, totally worth it right?”

Find out a lot more about closures, a timeline, and watch project animations at www.my290.com.

