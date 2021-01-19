At least 1 killed when vehicles collide, sending car upside down into building

Views from Air 11 indicated at least two vehicles were involved.

HOUSTON — At least one person was killed in a fiery, rollover crash into a building on Tuesday morning, Houston police said.

The crash happened in the 700 block of Fidelity, on Houston’s east side, at about 9:30 a.m.

Police warned there would be delays in the area as the intersection at Delaware was closed off.

