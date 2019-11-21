HOUSTON — An 18-wheeler carrying animal products spilled its cargo on the Eastex Frontage road during a crash late Wednesday.

The crash happened near Cavalcade at about 11 p.m.

Houston police said a vehicle not in a turn lane tried to make a left and crashed into the big rig. The big rig then crashed into the u-turn lane and spilled its load of animal rendering products.

The frontage road was partially closed during the cleanup. As of 4 a.m. Thursday it remained blocked.

