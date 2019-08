HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — All northbound lanes are closed on the Eastex Freeway near FM 1960 after a hazmat incident involving a heavy truck.

Houston Transtar said 2 vehicles were involved in the crash.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Traffic is backed up for miles and TxDOT said this scene will be in the works for an extended period of time.

If you’re headed this way, then you may want to find an alternate route.

