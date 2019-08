MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — All mainlanes of Highway 99 at Rayford Road in Montgomery County have reopened after a five-vehicle crash.

The South Montgomery County Fire Department said two vehicles caught fire.

Houston Transtar cameras showed one vehicle flipped over in the middle of the highway.

No injuries were reported.

Photos | Cars catch fire during 5-vehicle accident in Montgomery County

