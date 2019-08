HOUSTON — All southbound lanes of I-45 North have reopened after they were closed for hours following a fatal accident.

HPD tweeted early Sunday morning that the crash was a fatality and that all mainlanes were shutdown near West Road.

Houston Transtar reported three vehicles were involved and said the lanes had been cleared at 9:37 a.m.

It's unclear at this time what caused the crash. No other information has been provided by authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.