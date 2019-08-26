HOUSTON — All eastbound lanes on the North Loop near the Eastex Freeway have reopened after a major accident involving a dump tuck.

The accident happened at about 2:30 p.m. Lanes were blocked for several hours while crews work to clear the accident scene.

The dump truck was hauling sand and it crashed into two vehicles, police said. The impact of the crash caused sand and diesel from the dump truck to spill all over the freeway.

There were no fatalities. Police did not say if anyone suffered injuries.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM