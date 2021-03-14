Woman killed, 2 injured in rear-end crash on Beltway 8 South

The Beltway was shut down for about an hour but has since reopened.

HOUSTON — A woman was killed and two other people were injured Sunday in a rear-end crash on Beltway 8 South near Hillcroft.

According to Harris County Precinct 7, a woman driving a black Jeep Patriot was driving at a high rate of speed when she rear-ended a Dodge Ram pickup truck.

The impact of the crash caused the Jeep to roll over several times, ejecting the woman, deputies said. She died from her injuries.

Her passenger had to be cut from the Jeep and he was taken to a nearby hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Dodge was taken to Memorial Hermann with minor injuries.

Traffic Alert: Fatality crash on the South Sam Houston Tollway eastbound at Hillcroft. Total closure of the eastbound lanes, traffic is being diverted to the service road. — HCTRA (@HCTRA) March 14, 2021