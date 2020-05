Houston Transtar cameras show traffic backed up for miles.

HOUSTON — All of the eastbound lanes of the South Loop (610) near Highway 288 are blocked due to a rollover accident involving a cement truck.

The accident happened shortly before 8 a.m. and involved two vehicles.

It's unclear if anyone was seriously injured and how long the eastbound lanes will be blocked.

Houston Transtar cameras show traffic at a complete standstill, so if you're headed this way then you may want to find an alternate route.

