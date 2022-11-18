Aldine ISD bus involved in crash on FM 1960, Pct. 4 says

Pct. 4 said there are no reports of injuries to the students on board the bus.

This happened at FM 1960 and Kenswick Drive. Precinct 4 said EMS is heading to the scene, but no injuries were reported with the students on board.

SCHOOL BUS VS. VEHICLE - Kenswick Drive and FM 1960 Road W in reference to a crash involving an occupied school bus and a sedan.



Constables are assisting Aldine ISD Police with traffic control. EMS is enroute for precautionary measures but no reported injuries at this time. pic.twitter.com/uoAn68BZjO — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) November 18, 2022

