Aldine ISD bus involved in crash on FM 1960, Pct. 4 says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An Aldine ISD bus was involved in a crash with another car in the Humble area Friday morning, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.
This happened at FM 1960 and Kenswick Drive. Precinct 4 said EMS is heading to the scene, but no injuries were reported with the students on board.
You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.
Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:
Get your daily dose of trending stories in the Houston area. Click here to sign up for the Morning News & Breaking News emails.