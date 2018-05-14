Construction along Highway 290, or the Northwest Freeway, has fueled frustrations for nearly seven years.

“It stinks,” said one driver. “It’s horrible.”

Many people have even changed their daily commutes.

“It was taking over an hour and a half to get to work, sometimes two,” said another driver.

But officials overseeing the project finally have some positive news:

“We anticipate being completed with construction from 610 to Waller County by the end of 2018,” said 290 project spokesman, Mike Zientek.

The 38-mile widening project began in June of 2011, and traffic hasn’t stopped during construction.

That continues to make things tricky for drivers traveling both ways.

“And we know it’s been hard on them, but we’re almost there” said Zientek. “And the roadway will operate so much better when we’re finished.”

In the end, there will be five lanes of main-lane traffic in each direction between the loop and Highway 6.

Then there’ll be at least three lanes each way beyond that - not including HOV lanes and feeder roads.

“The total cost of construction, utility relocation, right of way, design and engineering, is 2.5 billion with a “b,” said Zientek.

Many drivers consider it money well spent if it goes according to plan. In addition to drivers, businesses along the freeway have been impacted too. And just because the main lanes will be open doesn’t mean work stops.

A new bridge will be built at 290 and Highway 6.

