MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — One child was killed and another seriously injured in a major accident on I-45 North, according to the Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable.

DPS says an 8-year-old boy has died and a 2-year-old is in critical condition after being involved in the 2-vehicle crash. We're told a woman was also injured and is recovering at a hospital.

The accident happened Saturday morning north of Willis at Calvary Road. Deputies said traffic is being diverted at Long Street.

Two medical helicopters and multiple fire and EMS units were on the scene.

For drivers trying to avoid the traffic delay, troopers suggest taking State Highway 75 to get around the crash scene.

It's unclear at this time what caused the accident.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story as more details become available.