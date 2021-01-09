Drivers may want to wait a bit or find an alternate route.

BAYTOWN, Texas — Air 11 is over a major crash in the Baytown-La Porte area early Wednesday.

Houston TranStar reported a crash involving at least seven vehicles on the Fred Hartman Bridge, Highway 146, heading northbound.

Air 11 got over the scene and found what appeared to be 11 vehicles involved.

As of 6:35 a.m. only one lane was getting by, and delays were stacking up a couple miles away on both 146 northbound and Highway 225 eastbound into La Porte.

The cause of the pileup has not been disclosed. Check back for updates to this developing story and watch KHOU 11.