610 West Loop reopens following deadly crash in the Galleria area

KHOU 11 traffic expert Jennifer Reyna says traffic is still building up in the area and recommends using Sage or Chimney Rock as an alternate route.

HOUSTON — The 610 West Loop has reopened heading south after a deadly crash in the Galleria area early Thursday, according to the Houston Police Department.

According to Houston Transtar, this happened at about 1:30 a.m. near Westheimer Road. The freeway reopened at 5:45 a.m.

Houston police said a driver hit a wrecker truck. That driver died at the scene. The wrecker driver was said to be OK.

No other details were released.

