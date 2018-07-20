HOUSTON -- Weekend construction carried over into the morning rush hour commute Monday due to delays.

As of 7:20 a.m. all eastbound lanes of the 610 South Loop remained blocked near Woodridge. Traffic is being forced off at Telephone Road, leading to 30 minute delays in the area.

Drivers are advised to use Old Spanish Trail or Beltway 8 to avoid the area.

All mainlanes of I-610 S. Loop EB at Woodridge will remain closed until at least 9am. Crews need to complete important road work over EB mainlanes. pic.twitter.com/lVbhrr2sai — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHoustonPIO) July 23, 2018

The Texas Department of Transportation says welders are still working on the roadway, which should have reopened at 5 a.m. Monday.

The westbound lanes have fully reopened after the weekend closure.

