Tanker truck fire, hazmat spill affecting traffic on South Loop near South Main

According to Houston Transtar, this happened at 3:35 a.m. and involves another vehicle along with the tanker truck hauling diesel fuel.

The closure also includes the westbound feeder road and underpass, according to Houston police.

KHOU 11 traffic expert Jennifer Reyna recommends drivers exit Kirby Drive or Bellfort to avoid the area.

The fire has been extinguished, but crews are still working to clean up the spill. It is not clear how long that will take.

Crews from the Texas Department of Transportation said part of the tanker caught fire and the cab disconnected from the tanker. The company is sending another fuel tanker to offload the fuel.

No injuries were reported.

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

