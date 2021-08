Police said they don't know why the pedestrian was in the mainlanes.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a serious crash between a motorcycle and a pedestrian that shut down the 610 North Loop’s eastbound lanes early Thursday.

Lt. Wilkens said the crash happened before 3 a.m. near N. Main, approaching I-45. The freeway reopened just before 5 a.m.

Police said a motorcyclist struck a woman who was walking in the freeway’s mainlanes.

Both were said to be in critical condition.