Update at 7:10 a.m. — All westbound lanes of the 610 North Loop have reopened after an early-morning crash involving multiple big trailers.

KHOU 11 Traffic Anchor Stephanie Simmons reported the crash happened before 5 a.m. Wednesday. All westbound lanes were closed at I-45, forcing drivers onto I-45 heading northbound.

It appeared a big rig trailer hauling even more trailers flipped on the ramp to I-45, partially blocking the loop's mainlanes as well.

At this time there's no word on injuries.

The crash happened in misty, rainy conditions, but the exact cause is not known.

Reporter Michelle Choi said a heavy duty crane was called in to upright the trailers and get them cleared out of the way.

Drivers will want to be careful on Houston's roads and allow for extra time throughout the morning. More rainfall is on the way with storms expected after 8 a.m.

As of 7:10 a.m., even with the trailers out of the way, there were still delays in the westbound lanes of 610.

Detour options

Exit 610 early at Hirsche (before I-69 Eastex) and connect to Crosstimbers or Cavalcade to get to I-45, using I-45 to reconnect with 610.

