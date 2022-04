The closure is expected to last multiple hours.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — All northbound lanes of I-610 East Loop were closed at Clinton Drive Thursday due to a HazMat incident caused by a heavy truck crash, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The closure was reported around 2 p.m. and was expected to last multiple hours.

I-610 East Loop northbound at Clinton Drive all mainlanes blocked due to heavy truck/ hazmat incident. Expect closure to be in place multiple hours. pic.twitter.com/XfWVHDvX7F — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) April 7, 2022

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area: