Heads up, Sugar Land drivers: 13-month reconstruction of 59 bridge begins tonight

If you pass through Fort Bend County on Highway 59, get ready for a year of detours and delays around the Oyster Creek bridge.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — We've got a major traffic alert for drivers in Sugar Land and surrounding communities. A massive, 13-month reconstruction project on the main lanes of the Highway 59 bridge at Oyster Creek begins tonight, according to the City of Sugar Land.

TxDOT will close the southbound lanes near the bridge at 9 p.m. Friday night until Saturday night, Jan. 14. Southbound drivers will exit to the frontage road toward Highway 6 before getting back on 59.

Once they're done with the southbound side, they'll close the northbound lanes sometime Saturday night until Jan. 15. Northbound drivers will exit to the frontage road toward Williams Trace Boulevard before reentering 59.

Crews will be setting up new traffic configurations on both sides for the first round of the Oyster Creek project.

Traffic control personnel will be available to help drivers navigate the closures.

Once the transition is complete, there will be four main lanes in each direction over the Oyster Creek bridge, but no HOV or shoulder lanes for the next 13 months.

The HOV and shoulder lanes from each direction will be “reallocated” to a construction area for bridge replacement work. Drivers are asked to be mindful of work crews.

You can find more information about this project and others on TxDOT’s project tracker website.

