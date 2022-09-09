Another weekend, another round of traffic headaches in the Galleria area

Drivers beware: All inbound and outbound lanes of 59/69 Southwest Freeway will be closed at 610 West Loop this weekend.

HOUSTON — Heads up, drivers! If you plan to be out and about in the Galleria area this weekend, you need to know about a major closure.

59/69 Southwest Freeway will shut down in both directions at the 610 West Loop from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, according to Houston TranStar.

Southbound detour

Take the connector to 610 northbound and take the San Felipe exit.

U-turn at San Felipe and take the next entrance ramp to 610 southbound.

Take the connector to 610 southbound.

Northbound detour

Take the connector to 610 southbound and take the Bellaire Blvd exit.

U-turn at Bellaire and take the next entrance ramp onto 610 northbound.

Take the connector to 59/69 northbound.

Take the southbound connector ramp to the 610 West Loop.

The 610 southbound connector ramp to the southbound Southwest Freeway will also be closed all weekend.

Leave yourself plenty of time if you'll be in this area over the next few days.

