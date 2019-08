MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — All mainlanes of Highway 99 at Rayford Road in Montgomery County have been blocked after a five-vehicle crash.

The South Montgomery County Fire Department said two vehicles caught fire. Houston Transtar cameras show one vehicle flipped over in the middle of the highway.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Cars could be seen driving on the grass to get around the accident.

Expect heavy delays in the area.

Check back for updates.

