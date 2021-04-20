Woman seriously hurt, 1 detained after 3-vehicle crash on Westheimer Road

Three vehicles, including a recently-purchased Ford Mustang, were involved.

HOUSTON — Houston police detained one person and continue to investigate a major crash on Westheimer Road overnight.

Note: the video in this story is raw scene video and has no audio

The incident happened at about 2 a.m. Tuesday just east of Highway 6.

Three vehicles, including a recently-purchased Ford Mustang, were involved. A woman with serious injuries was seen getting taken away by ambulance, and at least one other person involved was detained by police.

Extra firefighters were called to the scene when one of the vehicles reportedly caught fire.

The roadway has since reopened.