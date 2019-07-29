SUGAR LAND, Texas — Some southbound lanes have reopened on the Southwest Freeway near Dairy Ashford due to an overturned 18-wheeler.

The City of Sugar Land initially said the big rig spilled gas on the Southwest Freeway from Highway 90 to Williams Trace would be shut down for an extended period of time.

Three lanes reopened Monday evening, but officials said they may close again as crews work to remove the 18-wheeler from the barrier on the freeway.

Officials said no injuries were reported.

