HOUSTON — Three outbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway near Bellaire will be closed for the next eight to ten hours due to emergency repairs.

The Texas Department of Transportation said this will impact the evening commute so plan accordingly if this is your route home from work.

Air 11 flew over the scene early Monday morning and it appears to be a damaged expansion joint along the freeway.

LINK: TRAFFIC MAP

Check back for updates.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM