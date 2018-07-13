HOUSTON -- Believe it or not, the end is near.

Construction along Highway 290, or the Northwest Freeway, has caused headaches for seven years now. But Monday morning drivers welcomed a new milestone.

After another round weekend closures at FM 529, new lanes and ramps were opened from W. Little York to Pinemont.

This means there are now five inbound main lanes finished from West Little York all the way to the 610 Loop.

The changes will be welcomed by Patrick Austin of Cypress, who drives 290 up to three times daily.

"And sometimes, it’s really hectic getting back and forth,” Austin said.

Watched this guy play Frogger across part of the NW Fwy (290) to retrieve a ladder. No ladder is worth your life #khou11 pic.twitter.com/LjX35JCHvb — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) July 13, 2018

“Everybody, I’m pretty sure out here, will be glad when they get it done," Austin said.

Zientek said things are still on track to wrap up main lane widening in both directions between 610 and the Waller County line by the end of 2018.

Also read: After 7 years, construction on Highway 290 nearing an end

“Got to make sure that all of those bridges are done,” said Zientek. “Have to make sure everything is striped correctly and ready to open the entrance and exits in their final configuration.”

Drivers told us finishing the $2.4 billion project will be priceless.

Find out more about the 290 project here: www.my290.com

© 2018 KHOU