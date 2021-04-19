Highway 288's southbound lanes near 610 closed due to structural damage

Officials did not say how long the closure will last, but some tolls on SH 288 have been waived for travelers.

HOUSTON — The southbound lanes of SH 288 were closed Monday near IH 610 due to structural damage.

The closure, which could last several hours, is between IH 610 and West Bellfort Avenue.

An estimated completion time on to fix the highway is unknown, but to prevent a major traffic jam, tolls have been waived from the Southmore Boulevard entrance ramp to the Beltway 8 feeder road entrace ramp.

"We are asking those traveling to Beltway 8 and beyond to utilize the express toll lanes. Entrances to the express toll lanes are just South of Southmore Blvd and from Holcome Blvd," said Blueridge Transportation Group, LLC.

Detours

610 westbound to Fannin St: U-turn at Fannin St onto the frontage road and enter 610 eastbound to merge onto SH 288 southbound.

610 eastbound to Scott St: U-turn at Scott Street onto the frontage road. Take the frontage road to merge onto the SH 288 southbound entrance ramp.

You can stay up-to-date on this closure here. We will also update this page with any developments.

Press Release from Blueridge Transportation Group, LLC on pavement failure and continued road closure. pic.twitter.com/UuFU2BzYQl — Drive288 (@drive288) April 19, 2021