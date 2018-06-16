HOUSTON – Houston firefighters rescued two men who were hurt when their Corvette slammed into a tree on the west side.

The incident happened at about 1 a.m. Saturday on S. Gessner and Beverly Hill.

According to the Houston Fire Department, the driver lost control of the vehicle while heading southbound and skidded into the median. The Corvette slammed into a tree on the passenger’s side.

Both men were stabilized and taken to the hospital.

