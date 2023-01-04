HPD: Speeding car slams into big rig leaving 2 dead in northeast Houston

The district attorney's office will determine if the truck driver will face any charges.

HOUSTON — Two people were killed after their vehicle slammed into a semi-truck, according to the Houston Police Department.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday on Beaumont Highway near Greens Bayou in northeast Houston.

Police said the vehicle was traveling at an "extremely high rate of speed" when it crashed into the big rig as the driver was pulling out of a truck yard. Both people in the speeding vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver was uninjured.

"The driver of the truck wasn't able to estimate how quick the car would get there due to the speed...and the car went under the truck," HPD Lt. Crowson said.