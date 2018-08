FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Two people were killed in a five-vehicle crash on State Highway 36 in the Wallis area Sunday evening.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 9:30 p.m. near Long Lane.

Major Crash: SH 36 / Long Lane. 4-vehicles. 2x fatalities. Life Flight en route. Road will be closed for an extended period. pic.twitter.com/gR1wPKfnIO — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) August 6, 2018

One other person was transported with minor injuries.

SH 36 will be closed for an extended period.

