HOUSTON - Two people were killed and one person was injured Tuesday in a wreck on an HOV ramp on the Eastex Freeway, according to officials.

METRO police say a vehicle failed to exit the HOV lane on the Eastex Freeway near Townsen when it struck a concrete barrier. Two people died, and one person was transported to the hospital. That person's condition is unknown at this time.

Just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Eastex HOV entrance downtown reopened, however, all traffic is being forced to exit at McKay before the Townsen park & Ride.

Stay with KHOU.com for more details on this story as they become available.



