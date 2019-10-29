HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 19-year-old girl was critically hurt after she crashed during an apparent street racing incident on the Grand Parkway late Monday, deputies said.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of the parkway near FM 2920, just southeast of Tomball and west of Spring.

Multiple witnesses told the Harris County Sheriff’s Office they saw a yellow Chevrolet Camaro and a motorcycle racing on the parkway before 10 p.m.

After about five miles, the young woman behind the wheel of the Camaro lost control and struck the center cables. She was critically hurt and had to be airlifted to the hospital.

The motorcyclist did not stay at the scene, deputies said.

“The Grand Parkway, it is, we do have several accidents along this — there are several curves,” said Sgt. Dashana Cheek-McNeal. “People go above the speed limit, they don’t expect these curves, especially this one. It’s kind of a hidden curve. If you’re not paying attention, if your speed is too high, we have accidents here all the time where they just lose it in that curve, go off the roadway and strike the median.”

At last check the 19-year-old driver was still alive but in critical condition.

Witnesses were not able to give a detailed description of the motorcyclist.

