.@HCSO_D5Patrol deputies responded to a major accident at 249 and Jones Rd. An 18 wheeler overturned and spilled debris over the roadway. @TxDOTHouston is en route to help clean up the debris. 249 will be shut down for approx. two hours. Please seek alternative routes. #hounews pic.twitter.com/dbbDfk9nJp