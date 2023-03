The crash happened at the intersection of Barbours Cut and SH-146.

LA PORTE, Texas — An overturned 18-wheeler that caused a HAZMAT situation closed several roads in La Porte Thursday.

The crash happened at the intersection of Barbours Cut and SH-146, the La Porte Office of Emergency Management tweeted.

#HAZMAT | The La Porte Fire Department has responded to a HazMat Incident at the intersection of Barbours Cut and SH-146. An 18-wheeler carrying Lithium Ion Batteries has overturned and started leaking. The leaking product is believed to be battery acid. pic.twitter.com/xPyNhJTIlm — La Porte Office of Emergency Management (OEM) (@lpoem) March 2, 2023

The truck carrying lithium ion batteries started leaking. The leakage is believed to be battery acid, OEM said.

Commuters should avoid the area and expect delays. Check our interactive map and know before you go.

