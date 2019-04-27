SEABROOK, Texas — At least one person was killed Friday in a crash on Nasa Rd. 1 near 146 in Seabrook.

The crash shut down all lanes in both directions.

Seabrook police say it could be a few hours before it's reopened.

Police say a car heading north crashed head-on into a southbound car. Another car traveling southbound slammed into the back of that car.

The driver of the northbound car was killed.

The people in the other cars were taken to area hospitals.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM: