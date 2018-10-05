LOCUST GROVE, Ga. - An 11-year-old girl was killed after a Thursday morning wreck on I-75 south of Atlanta.

Officials said a Mercury Mountaineer SUV with an Arkansas tag flipped multiple times and ejected all nine passengers, which included six children and three adults.

The driver of the another vehicle involved, a Nissan Sentra, was injured but not ejected.

According to the state patrol, at least three other crashes followed as a result of drivers not paying attention. A person was trapped in one of those accidents.

Booster seats were among the items that were strewn in the crash's aftermath, officials said.

The wreck happened at mile marker 22 near Bill Gardener Parkway. Georgia State Patrol and HERO units responded, and helicopters were called in to airlift some victims.

Traffic heading both north and south on the interstate was impacted as of 9 am. By 10 am, all southbound lanes had been reopened, and most northbound lanes were reopened shortly afterward.

